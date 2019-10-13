Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Held out Week 6
Cobb (back) is inactive for Sunday's road game versus the Jets, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The Cowboys took this decision down to the wire but ultimately opted for caution as Cobb deals with hip and back injuries. The team also included Devin Smith on the inactive list this weekend, leaving Tavon Austin, Cedrick Wilson and Ventell Bryant as the only wide receivers available behind starters Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.
