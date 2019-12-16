Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Held to negative yards Sunday
Cobb caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.
The Cowboys leaned heavily on their running game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each ran for over 100 yards and combined for three TDs, so there wasn't a whole lot of production left over for the team's wide receivers. Even so, Cobb's efforts were notably poor, and his two targets were a season low. He's try to bounce back in Week 16 against the Eagles, but he may not have much more success -- Philly held him to two catches for 29 yards in their prior meeting this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...