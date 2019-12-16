Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Held to negative yards Sunday

Cobb caught one of two targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.

The Cowboys leaned heavily on their running game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each ran for over 100 yards and combined for three TDs, so there wasn't a whole lot of production left over for the team's wide receivers. Even so, Cobb's efforts were notably poor, and his two targets were a season low. He's try to bounce back in Week 16 against the Eagles, but he may not have much more success -- Philly held him to two catches for 29 yards in their prior meeting this year.