Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Inking deal with Houston

Cobb agreed to terms on a three-year, $27 million contract with the Texans on Monday, James Jones of NFL Network reports.

There was reportedly interest in the 29-year-old returning to Dallas for the 2020 campaign, but he'll instead end up heading to Houston. The Texans shipped DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals earlier in the day, so Cobb will partially fill that significant void for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cobb caught 55 of 83 targets for 828 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season, posting the best YPC (15.1) of his nine-year career.