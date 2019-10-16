Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Intends to practice Friday
Cobb, who didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury, is hopeful that he'll be able to take the field Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cobb injured his back at practice last Thursday and hasn't practice or played in the interim. A return to drills this Friday would give him a chance to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, when the Cowboys may be trotting out three wide receivers at less than 100 percent. In addition to Cobb, Amari Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) and Michael Gallup (knee) are dealing with injuries.
