Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Leading receiver against Pats
Cobb caught four of seven targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.
The yards and targets led the Cowboys, but Cobb's efforts weren't enough to get the team into the end zone as the offense failed to score a TD for the first time all season. The veteran receiver is enjoying his best stretch of the year, hauling in 14 of 22 targets for 307 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games, but Cobb could have a tough time keeping his momentum going in next week's home tilt against the Bills.
