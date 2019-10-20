Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Likely to play vs. Eagles
Cobb (back) is expected to play Sunday against Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cobb sat out the first two practices of the week but will apparently be ready to play after logging a limited session Friday. Fellow wideout Amari Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) is also expected to be available for the Cowboys.
