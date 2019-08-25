Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Limited action Saturday

Cobb caught his only target for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.

The Cowboys' first-team offense was only on the field for two drives, but Cobb still hooked up with Dak Prescott for a nice catch over the middle that helped set up the first touchdown of the night. The former Packer is set as the slot receiver for his new squad, and if Amari Cooper (foot) isn't 100 percent to begin the regular season, Cobb could see more targets than expected out of the gate.