Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Limited action Saturday
Cobb caught his only target for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Texans.
The Cowboys' first-team offense was only on the field for two drives, but Cobb still hooked up with Dak Prescott for a nice catch over the middle that helped set up the first touchdown of the night. The former Packer is set as the slot receiver for his new squad, and if Amari Cooper (foot) isn't 100 percent to begin the regular season, Cobb could see more targets than expected out of the gate.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Catches only target versus Rams•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Showing early chemistry with Dak•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Joining Cowboys•
-
Randall Cobb: Visiting Dallas•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Inefficient during loss to Detroit•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Gets green light for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...