Cowboys' Randall Cobb: No practice reps Thursday

Cobb (back) was held out of practice Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

As expected, the Cowboys opted to rest Cobb as he tends to a back injury. Both Cobb and Amari Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) have been DNPs this week, while No. 2 wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) logged back-to-back limited showings Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's injury report will give a sense of Cobb's potential to play Sunday versus the Eagles, but the dual absences from he and Cooper are opening the door for Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson to have significant roles yet again.