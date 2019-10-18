Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Officially questionable for Week 7
Cobb (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
After logging no recorded activity in either of the Cowboys' first two practices of the week, Cobb took a step forward by participating in Friday's session on a limited basis. While he'll likely enter the weekend at less than 100 percent health, Cobb is expected to play if he experiences no further setbacks as Sunday's 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
