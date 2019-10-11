Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Questionable to play

Cobb (hip/back) missed another practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cobb injured his back during Thursday's practice and later was listed as a non-participant. His absence Friday sets up a game-time decision for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with Devin Smith or Tavon Austin next in line to handle the No. 3 receiver job if Cobb can't play.