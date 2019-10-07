Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Quiet game against old club

Cobb caught three of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.

The receiver spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers before signing with the Cowboys this offseason, but Cobb wasn't able to put together any kind of revenge game while once again being a distant third in the pecking order at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Cobb hasn't made much of an impact since Week 1, even with Gallup out the last two weeks following minor knee surgery, and he'll be tough to trust on fantasy rosters moving forward given his limited role in Dallas.