Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Quiet game against old club
Cobb caught three of six targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.
The receiver spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers before signing with the Cowboys this offseason, but Cobb wasn't able to put together any kind of revenge game while once again being a distant third in the pecking order at wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Cobb hasn't made much of an impact since Week 1, even with Gallup out the last two weeks following minor knee surgery, and he'll be tough to trust on fantasy rosters moving forward given his limited role in Dallas.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...