Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Quiet in Week 2

Cobb caught five of six targets for 24 yards and added two carries for 11 yards in Sunday's win over Washington.

His longest grab went for only nine yards, as Cobb was primary a possession receiver on the day even though Dak Prescott continued to stretch the field. The former Packer will have his moments in what's looking like a very explosive Dallas passing game, but on most weeks he'll need to score a touchdown to be useful outside of deeper PPR formats.