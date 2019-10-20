Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Week 7

Cobb (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cobb logged his first absence as a member of the Cowboys in Week 6, the result of a back injury suffered in the preceding Thursday's practice. He took a step in the right direction by returning to drills in a limited capacity Friday, which was enough to get clearance to play. Cobb will join Amari Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) and Michael Gallup on the field whenever the offense goes with three-wide sets.