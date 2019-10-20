Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Week 7
Cobb (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cobb logged his first absence as a member of the Cowboys in Week 6, the result of a back injury suffered in the preceding Thursday's practice. He took a step in the right direction by returning to drills in a limited capacity Friday, which was enough to get clearance to play. Cobb will join Amari Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) and Michael Gallup on the field whenever the offense goes with three-wide sets.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Likely to play vs. Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Officially questionable for Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Expected to take practice field•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: No practice reps Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Slated to miss another practice•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Intends to practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...