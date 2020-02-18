Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Reuniting with Mike McCarthy?
Cobb is more likely to re-sign with Dallas after the hiring of head coach Mike McCarthy, who previously worked with the slot receiver in Green Bay, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.
Cobb played 2019 on a one-year, $5 million contract, hauling in 66.3 percent of his targets for a career-high 15.1 yards per catch, with 55.2 receiving yards per game representing his best mark since 2014. He left no doubt about his ability to get open and pick up yards after the catch (6.0 YAC average), but his eight drops were tied for sixth most in the league. Now preparing for his age-30 season, Cobb likely has interest in re-signing with the Cowboys and thus reuniting with McCarthy, but the veteran slot receiver probably won't be as much of a priority for the team as fellow impending free agents Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones.
