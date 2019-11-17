Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Scores for second straight week

Cobb caught four of seven targets for 115 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.

The majority of Cobb's production came on the final drive of the first half, to which he contributed a 49-yard reception that he followed with a 19-yard touchdown grab. He made another couple of big plays as he delivered his second consecutive 100-yard game with a score, and he could continue to thrive as long as Amari Cooper (knee/ankle) is limited by injuries. Given the health of his aforementioned teammate, Cobb seems poised to see his fair share of opportunities again next Sunday against the Patriots.