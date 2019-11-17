Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Scores for second straight week

Cobb caught four of seven targets for 115 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.

The majority of Cobb's production came on the final drive of the first half, to which he contributed a 49-yard reception that he followed with a 19-yard touchdown grab. He made another couple of big plays as he delivered his second consecutive 100-yard game with a score, and he could continue to thrive as long as Amari Cooper (knee/ankle) is limited by injuries. Given the health of his aforementioned teammate, Cobb seems poised to see his fair share of opportunities again next Sunday against the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories