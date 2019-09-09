Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Scores in Dallas debut
Cobb caught four of five targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The former Packer was on the receiving end of Dak Prescott's last of four TD passes on the day, a 25-yard strike in the third quarter. Cobb was the clear No. 3 option for Prescott behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, but the offense's explosive performance left plenty of production for all three WRs. Cobb may not have many games this good in 2019, but he gets another seemingly solid matchup in Week 2 against a Washington secondary that just allowed 313 yards and three TDs to Carson Wentz.
