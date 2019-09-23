Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Sees usual workload

Cobb caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Devin Smith got the start on the outside in place of Michael Gallup (knee), leaving Cobb in his usual slot role, and the former Packer was on the field for 74 percent (53 of 72) of the Cowboys' offensive snaps -- right in line with his workload in Weeks 1 and 2. Cobb has 15 targets through those three games, turning them into 11 catches for 116 yards and a TD, and even with Gallup sidelined he should remain a secondary option for Dak Prescott heading into Week 4's clash with the Saints.