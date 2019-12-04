Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Set to go Thursday

Cobb (illness) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Chicago, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cobb's practice reps were impacted by an illness this week, but he nonetheless increased his workload by the day, culminating in full participation at Wednesday's walk-through. Consequently, he's poised to go Thursday against a Bears defense that has given up 7.5 yards per target and seven touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 contests this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories