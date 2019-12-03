Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Set to practice Tuesday

Coach Jason Garrett said Cobb (illness) will return to practice Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cobb sat out Monday's session due to the illness but is apparently feeling better, and he'll at least work as a limited participant Tuesday. According to David Helman of the Cowboys' official site, Garrett also indicated the ailment shouldn't impact the veteran wideout's availability for Thursday's matchup with the Bears.

