Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Showing early chemistry with Dak

Cobb has formed a quick connection with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Early indications are that the former Packer may be used in different packages than departed slot receiver Cole Beasley, getting more opportunities in the running game on reverses and jet sweeps in addition to routes underneath and over the middle. Cobb isn't likely to see an increased in workload in Dallas, however -- Beasley averaged 5.3 targets per game over the last three seasons, less than Cobb's 6.4 over that same time frame in Green Bay, and second-year receiver Michael Gallup will also be pushing for more looks from Prescott.

