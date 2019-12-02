Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Sits out practice Monday

Cobb (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cobb still has three days to get healthy before Thursday's matchup against the Bears, but it's concerning considering the 29-year-old leads the Cowboys with 254 receiving yards over the last three games.

