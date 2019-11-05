Play

Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Six catches in win

Cobb caught six of eight targets for 35 yards in Monday's win over the Giants.

He could have had an even bigger night from a fantasy perspective, but Cobb had what would have been his second TD of the season wiped out by a holding penalty. The veteran slot receiver has caught a modest 25 passes on 38 targets for 274 yards through seven games.

