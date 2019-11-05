Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Six catches in win
Cobb caught six of eight targets for 35 yards in Monday's win over the Giants.
He could have had an even bigger night from a fantasy perspective, but Cobb had what would have been his second TD of the season wiped out by a holding penalty. The veteran slot receiver has caught a modest 25 passes on 38 targets for 274 yards through seven games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Two grabs in return•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Likely to play vs. Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Officially questionable for Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Expected to take practice field•
-
Cowboys' Randall Cobb: No practice reps Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 9 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 9.
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...