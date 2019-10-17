Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Slated to miss another practice
Coach Jason Garrett said he doesn't anticipate Cobb (back) participating in Thursday's practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cobb and Amari Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) are both on track to miss a second straight day of practice Thursday, though the former suggested earlier in the week that he expects to participate in Friday's session in some fashion. Even if Cobb's prediction comes to pass, he seems likely to carry at least a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles. In the event both Cooper and Cobb are sidelined in Week 7, Michael Gallup (knee), Tavon Austin, Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith would represent the top available options at receiver.
