Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Snags three passes in loss
Cobb caught three of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 12-10 loss to New Orleans.
Through four games this season, Cobb has recorded 14 catches off 21 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. The former Packer has seen a decent workload in his time in Dallas so far, seeing the field on at least 70 percent of snaps in each game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Waivers, DFS & more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...