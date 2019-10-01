Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Snags three passes in loss

Cobb caught three of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 12-10 loss to New Orleans.

Through four games this season, Cobb has recorded 14 catches off 21 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown. The former Packer has seen a decent workload in his time in Dallas so far, seeing the field on at least 70 percent of snaps in each game.

