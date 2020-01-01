Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Solid first season in Dallas
Cobb wrapped up the 2019 season with 55 catches on 83 targets for 828 yards and three touchdowns over 15 games.
In his first season outside of Green Bay, Cobb operated as the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver for much of the year and produced his highest yardage total since 2015, as well as 10.0 yards per target -- his best mark in that category since 2014. The 29-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and would probably be welcome back in Dallas at the right price given his reliability out of the slot, but the team has bigger priorities ahead of him in Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper when it comes to re-signing free agents.
