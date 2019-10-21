Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Two grabs in return

Cobb caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

After missing last week's loss to the Jets with a sore back, Cobb returned to action but saw his smallest target volume of the year. The veteran receiver has yet to break 70 yards in a game for the Cowboys, and his role in the passing game behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup has provided Cobb with little fantasy upside so far.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories