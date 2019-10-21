Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Two grabs in return

Cobb caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

After missing last week's loss to the Jets with a sore back, Cobb returned to action but saw his smallest target volume of the year. The veteran receiver has yet to break 70 yards in a game for the Cowboys, and his role in the passing game behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup has provided Cobb with little fantasy upside so far.