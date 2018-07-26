Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Added to Non-Football Injury list
Gregory was added to the Non-Football Injury list Wednesday as he begins to work his way back into game shape, Rob Phillips of Cowboys' official site reports. "We're going to work him back in. He hasn't been part of our team in over a year," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He hasn't been around NFL players in a long time. He looks in good shape. His weight's good (242 pounds), spirits are really good. We're excited to have him here."
The Cowboys are opting to ease Gregory back into on-the-field work after the defensive end was reinstated from an 18-month suspension due to substance abuse. Gregory still counts towards the 90-man roster and can be activated at any point during the preseason. As part of his conditional reinstatement, the 25-year-old is allowed to attend camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Fully reinstated from suspension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Not cleared to practice•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Meeting with league officials Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Applying for reinstatement Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Preparing to apply for reinstatement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...