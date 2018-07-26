Gregory was added to the Non-Football Injury list Wednesday as he begins to work his way back into game shape, Rob Phillips of Cowboys' official site reports. "We're going to work him back in. He hasn't been part of our team in over a year," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He hasn't been around NFL players in a long time. He looks in good shape. His weight's good (242 pounds), spirits are really good. We're excited to have him here."

The Cowboys are opting to ease Gregory back into on-the-field work after the defensive end was reinstated from an 18-month suspension due to substance abuse. Gregory still counts towards the 90-man roster and can be activated at any point during the preseason. As part of his conditional reinstatement, the 25-year-old is allowed to attend camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.