Gregory notched three solo tackles and a pair of sacks in Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington.
Gregory was forced to leave Thursday's contest briefly after being poked in the eye, but he returned from the minor issue and remained a positive force along the Cowboys' defensive line. He'll look to add to that sack total in Week 13 against the Ravens.
