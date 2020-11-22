Gregory (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Saturday yielded a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that stated Gregory was in line for a Week 11 appearance, barring any setbacks prior to kickoff. Gregory has indeed pulled through an illness that was initially reported Thursday, aligning him for his fourth appearance of the season in Week 11.
