Gregory (suspension) will submit his application for reinstatement Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gregory recently spent six weeks in drug and alcohol rehab while also going through counseling in preparation. He last took the field for two games in 2016 and has failed seven drug tests since he joined the league in 2015. He's reportedly stuck to the program and could return for training camp this fall if reinstated.

