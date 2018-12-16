Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Available Sunday
Gregory (personal) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gregory missed multiple practices this week as he tended to a family matter, but the personal issue won't keep him from suiting up Sunday. He's played less than 30 defensive snaps in each of the Cowboys' past two games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Set to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Logs another sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Posts second sack•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Listed as questionable for Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Out for Monday's tilt with Tennessee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15