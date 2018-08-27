Gregory put together an impressive performance in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, totaling three tackles including one sack and adding two QB hits.

He was the Cowboys' most dangerous pass rusher while the first-team defense was on the field, consistently beating Arizona's starting left tackle DJ Humphries with his quickness and athleticism. Gregory's role for this season remains up in the air, but if he can avoid any further league discipline he could make an IDP impact even as a situational player.