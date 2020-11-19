Gregory (illness) missed Thursday's practice session, though coach Mike McCarthy said that he does not believe the issue is COVID-related, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Illness has beset multiple Cowboys defensive ends, as DeMarcus Lawrence sat out Thursday's session for the same reason. The report from coach McCarthy mitigating concerns over COVID-19 is a potential advantage, as Gregory will not automatically be shelved for Sunday's upcoming game against the Vikings. Gregory appeared in each of the Cowboys' three outings immediately preceding the team's Week 10 bye, collecting six tackles and no sacks. If he's well enough to go for Week 11, Gregory is slated to fill a key rotational role for the Cowboys defense.