Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Doubtful for Sunday
Gregory (concussion) was listed as doubtful against the Giants on Sunday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gregory managed to serve as a limited participant in Friday's practice, so the 25-year-old has at least managed to clear the concussion protocol. The defensive end is also nursing a minor knee injury, so the Cowboys could elect to take a cautious approach to his Week 2 availability.
