Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Expected to start Sunday
Gregory (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gregory sat out Week 9's loss to the Titans and was limited in practice all week due to a lingering knee injury, but appears to have recovered in time to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Eagles. With Taco Charlton (shoulder) inactive, Gregory is expected to draw the start Week 10.
