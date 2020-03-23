Play

Gregory (suspension) will petition for NFL reinstatement soon, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The new collective bargaining agreement has a more lenient substance abuse policy, though it doesn't apply to players like Gregory who already are serving indefinite suspensions. The 27-year-old has been suspended four times during his pro career, thus limited to 28 games since the Cowboys selected him in Round 2 of the 2015 NFL draft. If he's reinstated, Gregory could provide the team with some badly needed help at defensive end, after Robert Quinn bolted for Chicago last week.

