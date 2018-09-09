Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Facing discipline again
Gregory is in danger of being disciplined again for a substance-related setback in August, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gregory has endured a nearly two-year journey to gain clearance from the league to take the field, which he'll do Sunday in Carolina. However, this latest incursion could spur the NFL to make a ruling, perhaps as early as this week. Considering he's in Stage Three of the substance abuse policy, another suspension could be on the docket, but as Schefter has pointed out the league was more lenient this past offseason with repeat offenders, advising treatment rather than discipline. It remains to be seen if Gregory will be extended the same courtesy.
