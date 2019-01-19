Gregory finished the regular season with 25 tackles and six sacks in 14 games.

The 26-year-old may be on his last chance in Dallas after multiple suspensions to begin his career, including one that cost him all of 2017, but Gregory appears to be serious about making the most of it. The tackles and sacks were career highs -- he had only one sack in 14 games coming into the year -- and he really came on in the second half, racking up five of his sacks in the final eight games while flashing his speed and length. The 2015 second-round pick still has one more season remaining on his rookie contract, so if he stays off the radar of the commissioner's office, Gregory could be poised for a breakout 2019.