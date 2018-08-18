Gregory will take the field for Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Playing for the first time since the 2016 season finale, Gregory is close to completing his long and winding road through multiple suspensions for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. In practice, he's been seen burning All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith in 1-on-1 drills, so he could act as a productive complement to stud pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence this year. The preceding comes with the caveat that Gregory stays in the good graces of the commissioner's office.