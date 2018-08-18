Cowboys' Randy Gregory: First game action since 2016 season
Gregory will take the field for Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Playing for the first time since the 2016 season finale, Gregory is close to completing his long and winding road through multiple suspensions for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. In practice, he's been seen burning All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith in 1-on-1 drills, so he could act as a productive complement to stud pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence this year. The preceding comes with the caveat that Gregory stays in the good graces of the commissioner's office.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Impressive day of practice•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: On track for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Individual drills ahead•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Participates in morning walkthroughs•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Removed from NFI list•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Added to Non-Football Injury list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...