Gregory has been fully reinstated and is eligible to participate in both practice and official games, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gregory was reinstated on a conditional basis last week, but the defensive end has since submitted confirmation that arrangements have been made regarding the clinical resources available to him in Dallas. Moving forward, Gregory must continue to stay compliant with the undisclosed terms of his reinstatement in addition to all aspects of the league's policy on substances of abuse. With that said, Gregory is now fully available to join the Cowboys for the opening day of training camp July 26.