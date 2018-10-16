Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Grabs first sack of season
Gregory recorded three tackles, including his first sack of the season, in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
The Cowboys' pass rush still brought down Blake Bortles three times even with DeMarcus Lawrence being shut out, and the unit should only get better as the season progresses with David Irving now back in the lineup. With offenses focused on containing Lawrence, Gregory's speed and athleticism should continue to make an impact off the other edge.
