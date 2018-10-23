Gregory (knee) is hopeful to return in Week 9 against the Titans following the Cowboys' bye week, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory underwent a scope in his knee Tuesday, which yielded the the optimism for a return following the bye. He is fresh off of a three tackle performance that included his first sack of the season. Dorance Armstrong would presumably see an increased workload providing depth at defenseve end should Gregory ultimately suffer a setback.