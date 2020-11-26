Gregory (eye) has returned to Thursday's matchup against Washington, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory's return to the lineup constitutes a boon for the Cowboys defense, as the 28-year-old recorded two sacks during the first half. The Nebraska product has been playing inspired football on Thanksgiving after failing to collect a single sack over his first four appearances of 2020. He has himself in the mix for Player of the Game honors and first dibs at a turkey leg if able to keep up his impressive effort.

More News