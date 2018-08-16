Gregory beat Tyron Smith twice in three rushes during the 1-on-1 portion of Wednesday's practice, DallasCowboys.com reports.

The defensive end showed incredible explosiveness off the line and gave the All-Pro left tackle more than he could handle during the drills. Gregory hasn't played a regular-season game since the end of the 2016 season, but if he can stay in the league's good books and avoid further suspensions, he appears to still have the skills and natural pass-rush ability to provide a real boost to the Cowboys' defense.