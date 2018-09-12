Gregory will not practice Wednesday while working through the concussion protocol, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Gregory has many concerns regarding his status from a knee injury -- though not thought to be serious -- to a concussion and even a potential suspension is in play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gregory is still aiming to play this week despite the concerns after suiting up in Week 1 and playing his first snaps, albeit just 15 on defense before the concussion, since 2016.