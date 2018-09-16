Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Inactive Sunday
Gregory (concussion) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gregory was listed as doubtful heading into the evening, so this was not a surprising decision. He will remain sidelined until he can clear concussion protocol. In his absence, Dorance Armstrong will presumably continue providing the majority of depth at defensive end.
