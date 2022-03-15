Gregory (knee) signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gregory's contract, which includes $28 million guaranteed, comes just one day after DeMarcus Lawrence agreed to a three-year deal of his own with Dallas. The two transactions combine to keep the Cowboys' key pass-rush core intact. Coming off a season in which he tied his career-high mark with six sacks through 12 appearances, Gregory's focus will now turn toward recovering from left knee surgery undergone late January. He appears on track for the start of offseason workouts.
