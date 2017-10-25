Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Likely to pursue reinstatement in 2018
The NFL isn't expected to clear Gregory (suspension) if he decides to apply for reinstatement when first eligible to do so Nov. 6, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports.
Gregory was handed a one-year suspension from the league in January 2017 following multiple failed drug tests, so even if he were reinstated after the year is up, it would come after the current regular season has already concluded. While he's reportedly spent significant time in a rehab facility over the past year and had passed league-administered tests as recently as September, optimism regarding Gregory's reinstatement has seemed to fade over the past few weeks. Sources close to the situation declined to provide specifics behind why Gregory's reinstatement could be delayed, but the Cowboys will wait for the defensive end to get his personal life in order until he's comfortable pursuing a transition back to professional football. Gregory has appeared in just 14 games for the Cowboys since being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
