Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Listed as questionable for Week 10
Gregory (knee) carries the questionable tag for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gregory logged limited practices each day this week after missing Week 9's tilt with the Titans. The Nebraska product hasn't played since undergoing a scope on his knee in mid-October. If Gregory misses time Sunday, Dorance Armstrong could see more work.
