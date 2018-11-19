Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Logs another sack Sunday
Gregory posted one solo tackle and one sack during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.
Gregory has now recorded a sack in two consecutive games. The rotational pass rusher appears to have found his groove in Dallas' defensive scheme, having recorded three sacks his last four games. Gregory will look to continue his streak during Thursday's game against the Redskins.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Posts second sack•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Listed as questionable for Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Out for Monday's tilt with Tennessee•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Questionable for Monday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Hopes to return after bye•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...